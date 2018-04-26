Make-up wearing man sought over robbery

An image of a man police believe can assist with their inquiries. Picture: Supplied

A MAN with a shaved head, who appeared to be wearing make-up is being sought by police over a lighting shop robbery in Springvale.

The man entered the Princes Highway store about 10.40am on April 11 and demanded cash from a worker.

The worker handed over money before the man fled the shop and headed towards Springvale railway station.

The robber, who appeared to be wearing makeup, looked about 175cm tall with a thin build and shaved dark hair.

He was wearing black pants and shoes and a dark long-sleeved T-shirt.

Anyone who recognises the man or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

