Police issue warning for property security

Police have issued a warning for Clarence Valley residents to be mindful of property security during the school holiday period.

WITH the school holiday period now here, police are urging car owners to take precautions to ensure the safety of their cars and property inside them.

Coffs/Clarence Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable Daniel Dunn said that by taking simple preventative measures, the chances of becoming a victim are greatly diminished.

"When you park and leave your car, it is a good idea to do a quick checklist," he said.

"Ensure the surrounding area is well-lit at night, personal valuables are stored out of sight or taken from the vehicle and doors and windows are locked - it's as simple as that."

Sen-Constable Dunn advised car owners not to leave valuable items in their vehicles, especially those parked in driveways, beach side car parks, open carports and on the roadway overnight.

"Thieves usually steal items like mobile phones, cash, computer tablets, and wallets and handbags. People should take these items with them when possible, or at the very least store them out of sight in the vehicle," he said.

"Thieves usually gain entry by smashing a window, so it's also a good idea to park in well-lit, busy streets whenever possible.

"It may sound obvious, but always remember to lock your car, and ensure all the windows are fully closed."

Additional measures can be installed within your motor vehicle to enhance your car's security:

Engine immobilisers or fuel cut out switches installed to your vehicle

Locking devices on the steering wheel or transmission shifts

Car alarm systems.

Information can be given to Grafton Police - (02) 66420222, or if you wish to give information anonymously, Crime Stoppers - 1800333000.