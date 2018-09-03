Police issue warning after South Grafton child approach

POLICE are appealing for public assistance after three children were approached in South Grafton.

About 3.20pm on Friday two boys aged 11 and 12 and a girl, aged 10, were walking on Armidale Road when they were approached by a man in a van.

The man spoke to the children and asked them to come inside the vehicle. The children declined and ran away.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District were notified and started an investigation.

Police have released a description of a man and a vehicle they believe can assist with their inquiries.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 55-60, with grey/white balding hair, a goatee and was wearing a white singlet.

The vehicle is described as a white van with orange stripes down the sides.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

SAFE PEOPLE, SAFE PLACES

POLICE are encouraging parents to discuss the 'Safe People, Safe Places' messages with their children, including: