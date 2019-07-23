Police issue caution after string of break-ins

LOCK UP: There has been a spate of thefts in the Northern Rivers.

RICHMOND District Police have warned people to be vigilant with home and car security after a string of break-ins.

Senior Constable David Henderson said the break and enters which have been recently reported in the Northern Rivers "seem opportunistic and committed on 'soft targets'”.

"People have been leaving doors and windows open at home and leaving valuables on the front lawn.

"The cars that are being broken into have unlocked doors, keys in the ignition, windows down and valuables in clear sight.”

Snr Constable Henderson said a few common-sense steps should stop your goodies being taken by thieves.

"Lock up the house when you leave, close the windows and at night leave a front light on,” he said.

"Consider installing CCTV and sensor lights. The biggest deterrent of all is a dog - even a Chihuahua sounds like an Alsation at night.

"Make sure your car is locked, the keys are not left in the ignition and none of your cool stuff is left on the seats or dashboard.

"These simple steps should ensure that thieves don't ruin your day.”

If you have any information about anyone who is stealing or trying to sell stolen property call crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.