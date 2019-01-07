Menu
Police investigating discovery of body in burnt out car in south western NSW
Crime

Police investigating discovery of body in burnt out car

7th Jan 2019 8:17 AM
POLICE are investigating the discovery of a body in a burnt out car in south western NSW yesterday.

Officers were called to the Cobb Highway, Booligal, west of Griffith after reports unidentified human remains had been found in a white burnt-out Nissan Tiida by a passer-by about 8am.

A crime scene has been established at the location.

The remains have been examined and will undergo forensic analysis.

Police are urging anyone with dash cam vision or any information about the white Nissan Tiida to contact Griffith Police Station on (02) 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

