Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Four-month-old’s death ‘suspicious’

by Danielle Buckley
20th Nov 2018 6:46 PM

A FOUR-month-old girl has died this afternoon in what police are calling "suspicious" circumstances.

The girl was taken to the Logan Hospital yesterday morning with life-threatening injuries.

She was then transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition, where she died this afternoon.

Detectives from the Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit and State Crime Command's Homicide and Child Trauma squads are investigating.

A 35-year-old woman and 37-year-old man are assisting police with their inquiries.

The infant's death comes just a day after a nine-month-old girl was found dead on a Gold Coast beach. 

More Stories

baby death editors picks logan queensland

Top Stories

    Bush festival given green light, but there's a catch

    premium_icon Bush festival given green light, but there's a catch

    Breaking THE event's organisers took NSW Police to court after they withdrew their support.

    • 20th Nov 2018 5:37 PM
    Truck, car crash blocks highway traffic

    Truck, car crash blocks highway traffic

    Breaking Crash causes traffic delays on Pacific Highway

    Festival site may soon have a permanent home

    premium_icon Festival site may soon have a permanent home

    Breaking $42 MILLION DA hoped to increase capacity for festivals

    Local Partners