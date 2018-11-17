Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body of a man was found on the waterline just after 9.30pm on Friday.
The body of a man was found on the waterline just after 9.30pm on Friday.
News

Man’s body washes up on beach

17th Nov 2018 7:04 AM

Police are investigating the circumstances behind a man's body washing up on the beach at Glenelg North.

The body of a man was found on the waterline just after 9.30pm on Friday.

Detectives and forensic services scoured the scene with one police officer seen holding a fishing rod which was later taken to a police car.

Detectives could be seen door knocking beachside properties as uniformed officers remained with the body.

The cause of death and the man's age are currently unknown.

adelaide beach body editors picks glenelg

Top Stories

    New GM adamant she'll bring the council's house into order

    premium_icon New GM adamant she'll bring the council's house into order

    Council News "THE community is entitled to a financially stable council and one that is able to meet its future financial obligations.”

    Lismore's most intriguing house on the market

    premium_icon Lismore's most intriguing house on the market

    Property The home was once a boarding house

    HOUSING CRISIS: Urgent action is needed, leaders warn

    HOUSING CRISIS: Urgent action is needed, leaders warn

    News "People from all walks of life are struggling to cope"

    How to make time for your health

    How to make time for your health

    Lifestyle AN over-packed schedule is one of the main reasons we put off getting healthy.

    Local Partners