Police investigating cause of bushfire south of Yamba

Police are investigating the cause of the Shark Creek blaze.

Police are investigating the cause of the Shark Creek blaze. Frank Redward

INVESTIGATIONS have commenced into the large bushfire that burned more than 10,000ha of bushland through the Shark Creek area and into Yuraygir National Park, triggering an emergency warning for the villages of Angourie, Wooloweyah and Gulmarrad.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Jo Reid said the investigation was being carried out in conjunction with the Rural Fire Service and Environment Protection Authority to try and establish the origin of the fire.

Chief Insp Reid said while the investigation is in the preliminary stages, initial inquiries suggest the fire was deliberately lit.

"Just because we believe it was deliberately lit, that doesn't mean it's necessarily suspicious," she said.

"Once we do find out where the fire started then we can investigate if it was lit legally or if there was any recklessness.

"We're working our way through that at the moment, and with the RFS and EPA we will try and establish the circumstances surrounding the fire."

With the RFS still in their response phase to the blaze, Chief Insp Reid said the investigation will ramp up once the area is deemed safe and investigators, including the NSW Police forensic services, can gain access to the area.

Chief Insp Reid said their investigations suggest the fire could have been lit in August, before the official start of the bushfire danger period.

"There's potential a fire lit back in August may have kicked things off before the bushfire danger period started and permits were required, and landholders burning off in that time is perfectly fine, but they've got to do it safely and responsibly," he said.

"We believe there is a human element to this fire, but whether it was legal, accidental or reckless that's what our investigation will determine."

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.