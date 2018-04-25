Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Axe-wielding driver confronts cyclist

25th Apr 2018 7:29 AM

POLICE are investigating an astounding case of road rage during which a man threatened a cyclist with an axe in Adelaide's east.

Shocking video, obtained by 7 News, has emerged of the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Glynburn and Magill roads, Kensington Park just before noon on Tuesday.

The video shows an elderly man get out of a car at the intersection and use a tomahawk to hit the male cyclist's bicycle before walking towards rider, who back away with his hands up.

A witness called Danny told 7 News that before that confrontation he saw the cyclist shouting abuse at the driver, banging on a passenger window and smashing a side mirror.

A man appearing to wield an axe at a cyclist has been caught on video in an apparent road rage incident. Picture: Supplied/7News
A man appearing to wield an axe at a cyclist has been caught on video in an apparent road rage incident. Picture: Supplied/7News

"I could see a cyclist punching a car window non-stop and then 100m down the road he's still punching the window of this old guy's car and then he busted the guy's mirror," he said.

"The car driver jumped out with an axe and that put an end to the fight I think and then he went to town on his bike."

Danny said the altercation ended when the lights turned green and the driver and the cyclist went their separate ways.

SA Police say Eastern Adelaide police are investigating the incident.

adelaide axe cyclist editors picks

Top Stories

    Full list of Anzac Day services across the Northern Rivers

    Full list of Anzac Day services across the Northern Rivers

    News DETAILS on all the dawn services, marches and other events being held to honour our servicemen and women.

    LIST: What's open, what's closed on Anzac Day

    LIST: What's open, what's closed on Anzac Day

    Business Supermarkets, bottle shops and restaurants in your town

    Thousands gather for dawn services

    Thousands gather for dawn services

    News From babies to great grandparents, all were there to pay respects

    How can council's fix its $1.6 million black hole?

    How can council's fix its $1.6 million black hole?

    News Councillors argue over what to cut to get books in the back

    Local Partners