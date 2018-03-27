Menu
The incident took place in Ali Curung, 170km south of Tennant Creek.
Crime

Boy, 4, allegedly raped

by Staff writers, NT News
26th Mar 2018 4:44 PM

POLICE are investigating the alleged rape of a four-year-old boy in an Aboriginal community near Tennant Creek.

Police have confirmed that "police from the Northern Territory Child Abuse Taskforce are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a child in a remote Northern Territory community."

"A youth is currently in custody and is assisting police with their inquiries," they said in a statement.

"No one else is being sought in relation to this matter at this time."

The NT News understands the alleged perpetrator is a 17-year-old male and the victim is a boy, 4.

The incident took place in Ali Curung, 170km south of Tennant Creek, which is reeling from the rape of a two-year-old girl last month.

The girl's rape sparked national outcry and calls to remove more at-risk children from their families.

A damning internal review of the actions of Territory Families leading up to the alleged rape of the girl revealed a litany of failures by the department.

The review found child protection staff lack "sufficient expertise in the links between family violence and child protection".

And investigations assessing more than one notification have a "high potential to lose critical information".

MORE TO COME

