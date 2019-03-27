Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Suspicious package found at David Gillespie’s home. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Suspicious package found at David Gillespie’s home. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP
Crime

Suspicious package left at MP’s home

by Ally Foster
27th Mar 2019 1:13 PM

POLICE are responding to reports of a suspicious package being found at the home of federal politician David Gillespie on the Mid North Coast in NSW.

The bomb squad were called to the Nationals MP's home on Musico Road at Sancrox, west of Port Macquarie, after a suspicious cylinder was found on the front gate, according to reports on 2GB.

The bomb squad and NSW Fire and Rescue are at the scene. Picture: Nathan Edwards
The bomb squad and NSW Fire and Rescue are at the scene. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The cylinder was reportedly accompanied by a flag with foreign writing.

Mr Gillespie's office told the radio show that the minister is OK and believes the writing on the flag is Latin.

NSW Police told news.com.au that an exclusion zone has been set out around to property as officers work to identify the item.

Mr Gillespie is the federal member for Lyne.
Mr Gillespie is the federal member for Lyne.

"There is no apparent risk to the community," a police spokesperson said.

Authorities are now investigating the motives behind the package.

More to come.

editors picks home investigation mp package police politics

Top Stories

    Couple closes wedding fundraiser after backlash

    premium_icon Couple closes wedding fundraiser after backlash

    Offbeat A LISMORE groom has edited his fundraising page and hit back at critics, saying: "This is not some internet spectacle for you to weigh up and laugh at".

    Tex Mex Cantina announced for new shopping precinct

    premium_icon Tex Mex Cantina announced for new shopping precinct

    Business Rockpool Dining Group brings El Camino Cantina

    7 skate park locations council staff have considered

    premium_icon 7 skate park locations council staff have considered

    Council News Explained: the pros and cons of options discussed by Ballina Shire