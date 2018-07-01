Police investigating man's death in Gatton
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 38-year-old man in Gatton overnight.
Officers were called to an address on South Street at 7.45pm after the man lost consciousness.
He was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Initial investigations suggest the man may have been involved in a physical altercation in the early hours of June 29.
Investigations are continuing.
Police urge anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444.