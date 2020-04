Police are seeking information in relation to four missing bulls in the Rappville area.

NSW Police are seeking information in relation to four missing bulls in the Rappville area.

The Rural Crime Investigation squad are investigating the alleged theft of one Poll Hereford and three Herefords.

They are all red and white in colour and have a quiet temperament.

The bulls were last sighted in late January 2020.

If you know anything about the bulls whereabouts, contact Rural Crime Investigators at Casino on 6662 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.