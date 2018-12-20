Menu
Gympie police are investigating the alleged stalking and sexual harassment of three girls near Coles.
News

Police investigate stalking of young girls at Gympie Coles

scott kovacevic
by
20th Dec 2018 12:20 PM

CCTV footage is being reviewed by police as part of an investigation into the alleged stalking and harassment of three girls at a Gympie shopping centre yesterday.

In a post circulating on social media, the girls were reportedly approached by a man in the Coles women's toilet at Goldfield's Plaza.

It says the man "kept trying to open one of the toilet doors", with one of the girls resisting his efforts.

 

The girls were allegedly approached at the toilets near Coles.
He then reportedly offered to give them $100 each "for sex" before following them to Gympie's skate park eating area.

Gympie police have confirmed they are investigating the incident, but declined to provide further details.

