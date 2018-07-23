Menu
Police at Splendour in the Grass 2018.
Crime

Police investigate sexual assault claims, lay drug charges

23rd Jul 2018 3:40 PM

MORE than 100 people will face court on drug-related charges from Splendour in the Grass.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said while most punters had been well-behaved, police were disappointed to see some still trying to bring illicit drugs into the festival at the weekend.

"It's disappointing we continue to detect the possession and supply of prohibited drugs,” Supt Starling said.

"Not only is it a serious criminal offence, it is also harmful to your health and you simply do not know what you are taking.

"The safety of music fans attending the festival is and continues to be our number one priority.”

He said police were also investigating the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman about 11pm yesterday.

Police issues 115 people with court attendance notices for 148 drug offences, including two people who were charged with supplying a prohibited drug.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly found in possession with 57 tablets of MDMA and cash.

He was charged with possessing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court today.

A 42-year-old man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and trespass after allegedly threatening a security guard with a plank of wood, before kicking him just before 11pm on Saturday.

He is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on September 11.

Police also issued 38 cannabis cautions and five youth cautions.

As festival-goers leave the region, Supt Starling urged them to travel home safely.

"With thousands of festival goers leaving today, allow extra travel time, expect delays and make sure you take regular rest breaks,” Supt Starling said.

"Our Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will be cracking down on motorists who refuse to obey the road rules.”

northern rivers drugs splendour2018 splendour in the grass tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

