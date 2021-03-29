Menu
Machete
Police investigate machete incident at North Coast beach

Cathy Adams
29th Mar 2021 10:01 AM
Police were called to a North Coast beach on Saturday in response to an incident involving a machete.

The police are appealing to the community for information about the incident.

About 6pm on Saturday March 27 police were called to South Ballina Beach in relation to an incident involving a man armed with a machete.

A police investigation has been initiated and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppers.com.au

Police Event number E79490372 relates.

northern rivers crime news northern rivers police richmond police district south ballina beach
Lismore Northern Star

