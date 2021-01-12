19 golf carts damaged during break-in at local club

CART DAMAGE: a shed at Casino Golf Club was broken into on Monday morning with nine carts removed. All carts have been recovered and are now being forensically examined by police. File Photo.

A Northern Rivers golf club is furious at the stupidity of unknown persons who have damaged carts after breaking into a storage shed in the early hours of Monday morning.

Casino Golf Club general manager Andrew Porter said police are investigating the incident which occurred at the club's facilities at 147 West St.

"This is very disappointing," he said.

Mr Porter said it is understood a number of persons have forced open the door to a cart shed and upon gaining entry, they have been able to raise the door and remove a total of nine golfing carts from the shed for what appears to be a joy ride.

He said those nine members' carts sustained damage while being driven around the course and upon roadways surrounding the golf course.

"We have been able to recover all members' carts, which are in the custody of Casino Police for forensics examination," Mr Porter said.

He said a further 10 carts from the same shed have been damaged in attempts to force the ignition switches.

If any members of the community have any information regarding the offenders or persons who maybe able to assist with identifying those responsible for this crime, please do not hesitate to contact Casino Police on 6662 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

"Any assistance will be greatly appreciated," Mr Porter said.