Police investigate body found in river

A body was recovered from the Brunswick River yesterday evening by emergency services.
A body was recovered from the Brunswick River yesterday evening by emergency services.
Claudia Jambor
by

POLICE investigations are on-going after a body was found in the Brunswick River yesterday.

Tweed/Byron police were called to Heritage Park, Mullumbimby about 4.30pm on Wednesday to reports of a body sighted in the river.

The operation to retrieve the body was understood to have taken several hours with Police Rescue and Mullumbimby State Emergency Services assisting in the recovery.

SES confirmed its crews left the scene in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Inquiries are continuing to identify the body and circumstances surrounding the death.

More to come.

