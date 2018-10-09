Police investigate body found in CQ creek
POLICE are investigating an incident at Yeppoon this morning after a body was found in a waterway.
Queensland Police Service were called to Merv Anderson Park around 5.20am after a passer-by witnessed a person in Ross Creek.
It has been alleged the walking path on the Henry Beak Bridge was closed while police investigated the incident.
Police were able to locate the person a short time later and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.