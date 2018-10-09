Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
News

Police investigate body found in CQ creek

9th Oct 2018 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

POLICE are investigating an incident at Yeppoon this morning after a body was found in a waterway.

Queensland Police Service were called to Merv Anderson Park around 5.20am after a passer-by witnessed a person in Ross Creek.

It has been alleged the walking path on the Henry Beak Bridge was closed while police investigated the incident.

Police were able to locate the person a short time later and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Related Items

editors picks henry beak bridge merv anderson park police investigation queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Cunning disguise' not enough to fool police

    'Cunning disguise' not enough to fool police

    Crime A MAN donned a disguise before allegedly attempting to steal petrol.

    • 9th Oct 2018 10:47 AM
    Single mum-of-five opens her dream business

    premium_icon Single mum-of-five opens her dream business

    Business "It's a great feeling to be able to pursue my career"

    Casual Byron Bay holiday renters face thousands in fines

    premium_icon Casual Byron Bay holiday renters face thousands in fines

    Travel Granny flat Airbnb and short term renters could be hit by fines.

    The 'serious challenge' facing older people in Kyogle LGA

    premium_icon The 'serious challenge' facing older people in Kyogle LGA

    News Lack of care services pushes one community group into action

    Local Partners