Police investigate ATM theft on North Coast

13th Apr 2017 1:55 PM

POLICE are appealing for the assistance of the public following a theft from an ATM at Lennox Head.

About 2.30am on Wednesday February 8, a man broke into a cafe in Ballina Street and stole the contents of an ATM.

On Sunday March 5, detectives recovered the ATM and a trolley from a river in the Tweed Heads area, which is currently undergoing forensic examination.

Strike Force Feodore was established to investigate a series of commercial break and enter offences targeting ATMs in the Richmond and Tweed/Byron Local Area Commands.

Police are also investigating possible links between this incident and similar incidents in Brunswick Heads and southern Queensland.

Police believe a white 2005 VZ Holden Commodore may be involved.

Richmond Local Area Command Crime Manager Detective Inspector Michael Smith said police suspect there are people with information that may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

"We are appealing for anyone with information to please contact police and we would like to remind the public that they may be committing an offence if they conceal a serious offence," said Inspector Smith.

"All information supplied to the police will be treated with the strictest of confidence."

Investigations are continuing.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  crime northern rivers crime police theft

