Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police will stay at the Nambour street this morning to investigate after a suspicious car fire.
Police will stay at the Nambour street this morning to investigate after a suspicious car fire. ABC Sunshine Coast
Crime

Police investigate as car goes up in flames

Ashley Carter
by
30th Jul 2019 7:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a car was set on fire at Nambour early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the vehicle fire next to a house on Bade St just after 4.30am, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

The fire was isolated to the car but paramedics also remained on scene to support firefighters. No one was injured.

The QPS spokeswoman sad the fire is being treated as suspicious and police were investigating the scene.

No one has been charged.

car fire crime nambour queensland police service scd crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Cyclist feared he would die in a 'pool of blood' on highway

    premium_icon Cyclist feared he would die in a 'pool of blood' on highway

    Crime A CASINO driver who was drunk when he hit two cyclists on the Bruxner Highway will be sentenced in August.

    Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    premium_icon Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    Crime The man is accused of having sex with dogs 19 times

    Govt drug driving advice 'needs to be looked at': Saffin

    premium_icon Govt drug driving advice 'needs to be looked at': Saffin

    News Janelle Saffin weighs in on contentious NSW govt drug driving advice

    No food, no water, no talking, no toilet breaks

    premium_icon No food, no water, no talking, no toilet breaks

    News Heartbreaking reason why Alstonville students took on this challenge