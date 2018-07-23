Menu
Police were out in force over the course of Splendour in the Grass last week. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Crime

Teen allegedly sexually assaulted at Splendour

by Brianna Morris-Grant
23rd Jul 2018 7:38 PM
POLICE are investigating reports a young woman was sexually assaulted at Splendour in the Grass music festival at Byron Bay on the weekend.

The revelation came as police released information from their high-visibility operation throughout the course of the event.

The festival drew crowds of 35,000 people a day across the four-day event, where a large-scale police operation resulted in 115 people arrested and charged with 148 drug offences, including two people charged with supplying a prohibited drug.

Police teams spread out across Byron Bay as part of a high-visibility operation. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Investigations are continuing into the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at about 11pm on Sunday night.

Police declined to comment further on the investigation.

Meanwhile a 42-year-old man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and trespass after allegedly threatening a security guard with a plank of wood, before kicking him just before 11pm on Saturday night.

A 25-year-old man was charged with possession, supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with the proceeds of crime after allegedly found in possession of 57 MDMA tablets and cash.

During the festival police issued 38 cautions for cannabis possession and five cautions to minors.

Police teams have now seen more than 100 people charged with drug offences and dozens hit with cautions throughout Splendour in the Grass. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Tweed/Byron Police District Commander Detective Superintendent Wayne Starling said there were still those trying to smuggle illegal drugs into the event.

"It's disappointing we continue to detect the possession and supply of prohibited drugs," he said.

"Not only is it a serious criminal offence, it is also harmful to your health and you simply do not know what you are taking.

"The safety of music fans attending the festival is and continues to be our number one priority."

