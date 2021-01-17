Menu
Officers attached to Richmond Police District in Lismore are investigating reports of an assault.
Police investigate reports of violent confrontation at home

Liana Boss
17th Jan 2021 10:42 AM
Police are continuing to investigate after reports of an assault at an East Lismore home on Saturday afternoon.

"Police are investigating after responding to a home on Harmony Ave, East Lismore just after 5pm yesterday following reports a 37-year-old man had been injured," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

"Police have been told the man was confronted by two males at the home and suffered lacerations to his arm during an altercation before the men fled.

"Inquiries continue."

