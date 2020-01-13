Police investigate after man allegedly lit fire

POLICE INVESTIGATE: Officers from the Richmond Police District rural crimes squad are investigating an alleged deliberate lighting of a fire on the weekend.

POLICE are investigating an incident where a man was photographed and alleged to have been lighting leaves on the side of the road at Keerrong near The Channon on Sunday.

On social media a post which announced the alleged incident has now received 50 comments and has been shared more than 4100 times.

Social media was rife with vigilante-like comments on the matter, however, a photo purporting to show the man in the act was removed by Monday morning.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandegriend said officers are looking into the alleged incident.

"An investigation is underway by the rural crime investigators," he said.

"We are in the early stages of an investigation and anyone with any more information is urged to contact Lismore police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and we ask people not to post photos or comments on social media."