Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: A car was found well alight at Doonan last night.
FILE PHOTO: A car was found well alight at Doonan last night. Adrian Korner
News

Police investigate after car goes up in flames

Ashley Carter
by
1st Mar 2019 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a car was found "well involved" with fire late last night at Doonan.

Firefighters were called to the vehicle fire on Beddington Rd and Eumundi Noosa Rd about 10.40pm and found the car fully ablaze, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

The fire was under control by 11pm and the area was determined safe by 11.30pm, the spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident was under investigation.

car fire doonan fire queensland fire and emergency services queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Bullying and harassment' used by UM against blogger

    premium_icon 'Bullying and harassment' used by UM against blogger

    News Supreme Court awards costs to Esther Rockett in failed defamation case.

    Council gives controversial sculptor a second chance

    premium_icon Council gives controversial sculptor a second chance

    Council News Finishing the sculpture could cost another $40,000

    Hemsworths turn Byron Bay into Hollywood hot spot

    Hemsworths turn Byron Bay into Hollywood hot spot

    Celebrity Call it the Hemsworth ­effect

    Two men to be extradited to Victoria over shooting of ex-cop

    premium_icon Two men to be extradited to Victoria over shooting of ex-cop

    Crime The pair were arrested at Broken Head on Wednesday afternoon