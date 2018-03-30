Police investigate after body found near lookout

POLICE are investigating after a woman's body was found on the North Coast this afternoon.

Richmond Police District officers were called to Pat Morton Lookout, where the body was found on rocks, at Lennox Head about 4.50pm.

Officers, who climbed to the bottom of the lookout, were unable to retrieve the woman's body as fading light made conditions difficult.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said the death was not currently being treated as suspicious.

Police have not yet identified the woman, nor have they determined the cause of the incident.

A post mortem will be conducted in the coming days to determine the woman's cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to phone Ballina Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.