Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigating after man's body found in Rosemeadow.
Police investigating after man's body found in Rosemeadow.
Crime

Heavily tattooed body found in lot

26th Oct 2018 10:01 AM

HOMICIDE detectives are investigating after a man's body was found on a vacant lot in Sydney.

Police on Thursday said the body was found on the property on Englorie Park Drive in Rosemeadow, near Campbelltown about 1pm on Thursday.

"Initial inquiries suggest his death is suspicious," a police spokesman said in a statement.

The victim is yet to be formally identified.

There were reports the man was naked and had distinctive tattoos covering his body, according to Nine News.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to come forward.

- With AAP

campbelltown crime death editors picks sydney tatoo

Top Stories

    Business chamber to decide on president's future

    premium_icon Business chamber to decide on president's future

    Business CONCERNS have been raised about Deborah Benhayon's continued role as chamber president due to her connections with Universal Medicine.

    Teen hoon dodges court over 120km/h ute pursuit

    premium_icon Teen hoon dodges court over 120km/h ute pursuit

    Crime An arrest warrant was issued for the 18-year-old's arrest

    When Three Blue Ducks go to La La Land

    premium_icon When Three Blue Ducks go to La La Land

    Business Byron has welcomed its newest bar

    Trial for man accused of encouraging the death of police

    premium_icon Trial for man accused of encouraging the death of police

    Crime HE has been behind bars for almost a year over the alleged threat

    Local Partners