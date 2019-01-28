Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Police incident halts trains

by Danielle Buckley
28th Jan 2019 1:10 PM

POLICE are on the scene of an incident at Woodridge Station that has halted Beenleigh and Gold Coast train services.

TransLink said that the trains are suspended in both directions between Kuraby and Kingston stations due to the incident.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman could not give any more information on the incident but said a number of police officers were at the station.

Commuters today were also warned of congestion on the M1 into the Gold Coast with buses travelling in both directions experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes due to congestion.

**If you or anyone you know needs help, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.**

beenleigh editors picks gold coast train line translink

Top Stories

    When the bloody hell is it going to rain again?

    premium_icon When the bloody hell is it going to rain again?

    Weather THE Northern Rivers has had some "unusual weather” this January.

    'Fish kill' at waterhole sparks community concern

    premium_icon 'Fish kill' at waterhole sparks community concern

    News Concern about dead fish at Kyogle park

    • 28th Jan 2019 1:45 PM
    Police made an unexpected discovery after traffic stop

    Police made an unexpected discovery after traffic stop

    Crime A minor defect led police to pull the car over north of Byron Bay

    9 tips to get ready for the first day of school

    9 tips to get ready for the first day of school

    News Help your child make the most of their first day

    • 28th Jan 2019 2:00 PM