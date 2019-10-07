Menu
Police at the scene of the fatal crash at Southbrook. October 7, 2019 Kevin Farmer
Police identify three men killed in separate tragedies

8th Oct 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:52 AM
THREE men died in separate tragedies across the region in a 12-hour period, prompting an impassioned plea from police.

Two men were killed in separate road crashes, while a Southern Downs farmer was killed in a horror farming accident while preparing his property against bushfire risks.

Southbrook man Justin Moore, 18, was thrown from his Toyota Hilux which rolled on the gravel Jimna Springs Rd overnight on Sunday.

A passing motorist made the grim discovery about 7.15am, with police working to establish Mr Moore's movements from late Sunday night to yesterday morning.

Inspector Paul James said initial investigations indicated Mr Moore was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He called on anyone who could help track the teen's movements to come forward.

The tragedy followed the death of Toowong man Julian Braybrook, 20, in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Lower Tenthill about 5pm on Sunday.

Inspector James said Mr Braybrook, driving his mother's Honda CR-V, appeared to have lost control and crashed into a dry creek bed. He died at the scene.

"The vehicle was observed by police shortly before the crash to reach excessive speeds of 155km/h," Inspector James said.

Police did not pursue the vehicle, Inspector James said, adding the crash remained under investigation.

"Police are considering the possibility it could have been a deliberate act," he said.

Inspector James said the incidents were tragedies.

"There are two tragedies, both of which were entirely preventable," he said.

"We are asking people to be mindful and obey the road rules at all times."

Meanwhile, Emu Vale farmer Neil Carey, 70, was killed when the bulldozer he was operating rolled sometime on Sunday afternoon while he was cutting in firebreaks on his property.

The farmer died at the scene when the machine rolled sometime between 1.45pm and 4.15pm on Sunday.

Phone Policelink on 131 444.

