Crime

Police identify plastic-wrapped body found in NSW creek

by Dan Proudman
2nd Sep 2019 3:46 PM
Homicide squad detectives are investigating how long the body of a woman found tightly wrapped in plastic may have been in a Lake Macquarie creek before it was discovered.

The murder victim, Danielle Easey, 29, had not been reported as a missing person before her remains were discovered near Killingworth at the weekend.

The body was found in a creek west of Newcastle.
An autopsy was carried out at Newcastle today, to see whether forensic pathologists could determine how and when she died.

It is understood the level of decomposition suggests the body may have been in the creek for days or even weeks.

Ms Easey's relatives, who live at Lake Macquarie and on the Central Coast, have been informed of her death.

The body of Danielle Easy was found wrapped in plastic in a creek.
Danielle Easey, 29, was not reported as a missing person before her death.
Motorists driving along Wakefield Rd made the grisly discovery about 10.30am Saturday.

They reported seeing an item wrapped in plastic in Cockle Creek, a tributary to Lake Macquarie, and called police.

Officers were able to confirm the plastic contained a body before setting up a crime scene.

The intersection of Wakefield Road and The Broadway.
Despite several days of rain, the area of Cockle Creek where Ms Easey was found is not considered to have rapid currents and detectives are confident her body had not been washed a significant way downstream before it was found.

The body of Ms Easey, still wrapped in plastic, was taken to Newcastle Morgue.

Detectives spent Sunday speaking with the woman's relatives, friends and associates to create a picture of her recent past.

