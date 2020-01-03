Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.
Police are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.
Crime

Police hunting teen girls over ice cream store hold up

by Grace Mason
3rd Jan 2020 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting two teenage girls who are accused of holding up a shopping centre ice creamery with a knife.

The girls, believed to be aged 15 and 17, allegedly entered Stocklands shopping centre at Earlville about 8.45pm on Thursday night and approached the Sweeties L&G store.

Cairns police Det Sgt Barry Karamujic said one of the girls allegedly produced a knife and the pair made demands from the employee before stealing taking money and leaving.

He said they had seized CCTV from the store and were investigating and called on anyone with information to come forward.

crime ice-cream robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘He’s lost his life... I can’t believe this is happening’

        premium_icon ‘He’s lost his life... I can’t believe this is happening’

        News AN EAST Lismore man’s family is continuing to seek justice for the 24-year-old who was killed after an attack in Ballina.

        Hunt for man who asked girl, 11, to get into his white van

        Hunt for man who asked girl, 11, to get into his white van

        Crime The man, believed to be in his 40s, asked her to get in his vehicle

        Music legend’s plan to build $11 million home

        premium_icon Music legend’s plan to build $11 million home

        Property ONE of the biggest names in the music industry has lodged a DA for his North Coast...

        The weird and wonderful shoes of Falls Festival Byron Bay

        premium_icon The weird and wonderful shoes of Falls Festival Byron Bay

        News When it comes to festival fashion, even footwear is important