Police are searching for this man who they believe was involved in a sickening attack at a Melbourne train station on Saturday night. Picture: Victoria Police
Crime

Gutless attacker runs after coward punch

by Rohan Smith
7th Dec 2018 10:16 AM

A sickening and unprovoked attack on an unsuspecting commuter waiting for a train has been captured on CCTV footage in Melbourne, sparking a police manhunt for the coward who fled the scene.

The incident took place about 8.45pm last Saturday at Richmond Railway Station's Platform 6.

A 30-year-old man was talking on his mobile phone when he was approached by another man, who appeared to be stumbling.

The video, shared by Victoria Police, shows the attacker approach the victim. It's not clear if words are exchanged, but the attacker walks past the victim then doubles back before delivering a hard punch with his left hand to the side of the victim's head.

The victim was knocked out after collapsing to the ground and striking his head on the platform.

Police are now searching for the man who fled the scene down the stairs at the east end of the railway station.

An ambulance was called to transport the victim to hospital. He has since recovered after sustaining injuries to his face, back and head.

In pictures and video released on Thursday night, the man is seen wearing a black T-shirt and shorts. He has a shaved head, is perceived to be caucasian and aged in his 30s or 40s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

 

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Victoria Police
