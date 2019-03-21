Menu
The wizard whizzes past a house in Kimridge Drive. Picture: QLD Police
Crime

Cops call for help to solve riddle

by Stephanie Bedo
21st Mar 2019 4:43 PM | Updated: 4:44 PM

Police have called for "muggle" assistance to find a wizard they think can help them solve a crime.

The wizard was seen riding the streets of a Logan suburb, south of Brisbane in Queensland, about the same time a grass fire broke out about 1pm on March 5.

Officers were called to Kimridge Drive following reports of smoke in the area in Heritage Park.

A grass fire was located on a vacant block and quickly extinguished with no major damage.

 

The incident followed a house fire on an adjacent block of land in August last year which completely destroyed the residence.

Queensland Police released CCTV of a person who may be able to assist with inquiries in relation to the grass fire and posted the footage to Facebook hoping someone may recognise "the young wizard".

"Inquiries with local muggles have been unsuccessful to solve this riddle, however police have ruled out any involvement of He Who Must Be Named," they wrote on the Facebook post.

The footage depicts a young person dressed in a wizard's costume riding on a bike near the scene on Kimridge Drive.

Police believe the wizard may have witnessed the incident and is urging them to fly forward.

