BREAKING: Police on hunt for stolen car driver

Andrew Korner
by
9th Jan 2019 3:03 PM | Updated: 3:41 PM
POLICE are on the hunt for two men who dumped a stolen car and fled after a failed attempt to pull them over.

Redbank Plains residents were alerted to the drama just after midday today.

Police said a silver Mitsubishi Lancer hatch that had been reported stolen from Camira was spotted in the area about 12.20pm.

They attempted to pull the driver over but he evaded them.

A stolen car was dumped in a creek at Redbank Plains shortly before the driver took the bolt from police.
A stolen car was dumped in a creek at Redbank Plains shortly before the driver took the bolt from police.

 

A short time later, the car was found dumped near a creek in the vicinity of Cashmere and Tindle streets, with the engine still running.

Police called in the Polair chopper and the dog squad to search for the two suspects.

The vehicle was reported stolen following a sneak break in at a home on Steven St, Camira on Tuesday, in which the victim's mobile phone was also taken.

Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

