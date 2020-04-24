Police hunt pair who spat on workers

Police are hunting for a young male and female who allegedly attacked and spat on three staff members from a Sydney train station. Picture: David Swift

Police are searching for two young people who allegedly spat on and assaulted staff at a Sydney train station yesterday.

During the incident, a worker from Blacktown Railway Station was allegedly spat on by a young female who yelled at him "I have COVID" after being told she couldn't smoke on the platform.

The railway worker was then attacked by another young male who coughed on and punched him, before two other staff members tried to intervene and were also allegedly assaulted.

Police are now searching for the two alleged offenders who face on-the-spot fines of $5000 each.

Staff at Blacktown Railway Station were allegedly attacked by a young male and female on Thursday. Picture: David Swift/AAP

At about 1pm yesterday police saw a female trying to enter Blacktown Railway Station through the wide barrier on the main concourse while smoking a cigarette.

A male staff member approached the young woman and told her she couldn't smoke on the platform. The woman then allegedly spat on the man's face and said "I have COVID", before walking through the barrier, NSW Police said in a statement today.

About the same time a man ran to the scene "coughing and spitting in the staff member's face". He also allegedly punched him in the neck and the back of his head a number of times. A second staff member ran to the scene and attempted to intervene and was also allegedly assaulted by the pair, who punched him in the head, according to police.

A third female staff member also tried to assist and was also injured, suffering a small laceration to her thumb and an injury to her back.

The young male and female then fled the scene, running from the train station towards Main Street. They were last seen running down David Lane.

Police would like to speak to both the male and female or anybody who witnessed the incident, or has any information to assist the investigation.

The female is described as being caucasian in appearance, aged 15 to 17 and about 157cm tall. She was wearing a black Nike brand T-shirt with a red and white "Just Do It" logo. She was also wearing long black pants and black shoes.

The male is described as being caucasian in appearance, aged 15 to 17, about 155cm tall with a black moustache. He was wearing a brown-coloured baseball cap, a white Nautica brand T-shirt with a red and black logo, long dark coloured pants and black shoes.

The pair both face on-the-spot fines of $5000 each.

Anyone in NSW who coughs or spits on someone while they are at work faces an on-the-spot penalty of $5000. The fine was initially introduced to protect healthcare workers but was recently extended to protect all workers after a number of spitting attacks.