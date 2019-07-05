Police hunt men after stabbing death, Coast shooting

Two men wanted by police after the stabbing death of a 53-year-old man in a pub carpark are also persons of interest in a Gold Coast shooting incident, it can be revealed.

Oakey man Paul Rock, 53, was stabbed to death on Monday night in the carpark of the Porters Plainland Hotel in the Lockyer Valley.

Police yesterday released the names of two men - Beau Smith, 26, and Kye Enright, 21, who are believed to have fled the scene on Monday about 6.30pm in a black sedan.

The Bulletin can reveal the two men are also persons of interest in the shooting of 18-year-old Hayden Miller, who was shot in the arm while celebrating his birthday in the heart of Surfers Paradise at the Tiki Village last month.

Police are looking for Beau Smith, 26. (AAP Image/Supplied, QLD Police)

Both Mr Smith and Mr Enright were questioned over the June 15 shooting, sources have told the Bulletin.

Mr Miller was shot near the elbow, with what is believed to have been a sawn-off shotgun.

It's understood Mr Miller had asked a group of men staying in another room of the Tiki Village if they'd like to join him for a smoke just before he was shot.

Police allege both Mr Smith and Mr Enright were in the room where the shot was fired from.

They left the hotel before it was swarmed by specialist police.

No charges were laid when Mr Enright and Mr Smith were questioned in the days after the shooting and investigations into that incident are ongoing.

Paul Rock, 53, who died after getting into a fight in the rear car park of the hotel at Laidley about 6pm on Monday. (AAP Image/Supplied, QLD Police)

Detectives made the unusual move yesterday to release the names of Mr Smith and Mr Enright, as the manhunt after stabbing of Mr Rock enters its fourth day.

"It is alleged the death of Paul Rock is what I would term an extremely violent death, and we are seeking public assistance to locate these two persons," Darling Downs detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said yesterday.

"We do not believe it was a random attack, but we don't believe they were well-known to each other.

"We have not located any weapons at all.

"And we have not located the black sedan we believe that these two persons left the scene in."

Inspector Strohfeldt said there was nothing to suggest Mr Rock or Mr Smith and Mr Enright were drinking at the hotel around the time of the incident.

He would not be drawn on how the men were known to each other, or elaborate on Mr Rock's movements in the hours before his death on Monday night.

Mr Smith is described as caucasian, 180cm tall, with a proportional build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Mr Enright is described as caucasian, 165cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are urging anyone who sights the men or has any information regarding their current whereabouts to not approach them and to immediately call triple-0.