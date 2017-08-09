Police hunt for intel after child approached

Police are looking for information about the owner of a vehicle, that is the same make as the car pictured.

POLICE have warned the community to continue to stay vigilant in ensuring children's safety, following reports of a child approach at Tweed Heads West.

On Tuesday, August 8, at about 5:15pm, a resident saw a young boy, possibly 12 to 13-years-old and about 150 to 155cm tall with a medium build and short blonde hair, talking to a man driving a white 4WD.

The vehicle was described as similar to a Nissan Patrol or Toyota Land Cruiser.

The resident, concerned for the boy's welfare, approached the pair, causing the driver to take-off.

The witness asked the young boy if he was OK and if he knew the man driving the 4WD.

The young boy appeared shaken and said he had never seen the man or 4WD before.

Police are requesting the young boy and his parents to come forward and speak to police in an attempt to gain further information about the incident.

Police would also like to take this opportunity to remind parents to discuss the issue of "Stranger Danger”, with their children.

Parents are encouraged to remind their child not to speak to strangers and that if they are approached to tell their parents immediately.

If anyone has further information about this incident they can contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 anonymously.