STOLEN: 2006 grey Toyota Landcruiser (similar to the one pictured) was stolen from an address in Ironpot this morning.
Crime

Police hunt for armed man in stolen vehicle

Matt Collins
by
22nd Oct 2018 3:10 PM | Updated: 3:33 PM

QUEENSLAND police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a stolen 2006 grey Toyota Landcruiser, Queensland registration 189-JHY being driven by a man armed with a rifle.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is urged to immediately contact 000 and not to approach the vehicle or the occupants.

The vehicle, similar to the one pictured, was stolen from an address in Ironpot early this morning.

The Landcruiser was involved in a traffic incident with a member of the public this morning, during which time the stolen vehicle rammed the other car, and the male driver produced a rifle.

No one was physically injured.

A male and female in the Landcruiser fled the scene.

The driver is a 30-year-old man, described as Caucasian, approximately 195cm tall with a solid build and brown hair.

His passenger, an 18-year-old woman is described as Caucasian, approximately 160cm tall with a proportionate build and brown hair.

Extensive police patrols are underway in the Durong and Ironpot areas with the last confirmed sighting of the stolen Landcruiser at 11.30am at the intersection of Freshwater Road and Burrandowan Road.

Members of the public are again urged not to approach the vehicle or the occupants but to immediately call Triple Zero if it is sighted.

