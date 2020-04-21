Menu
SEARCH: Richmond Police District are believed to be hunting for an armed man after major police operation in Casino yesterday. Photo: File
News

Police hunt for armed man after major police operation

Jackie Munro
21st Apr 2020 1:00 PM

READ >>> MYSTERY: Police lockdown Casino as investigation unfolds

A BIG police operation in Casino on Monday is believed to be linked to the search for a 22 year old man who may be armed.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate the man, Jordan Close, wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Officers from Richmond Police District have commenced extensive inquiries to locate the man.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 180cm-185cm tall, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

Mr Close is known to frequent several areas on the NSW North Coast, including the Coffs Harbour and Tweed Heads regions.

Police believe he may be armed and are urging anyone who sees him not to approach him and to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

 

Police are appealing for information to find Jordan Close, age 22, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for revocation of parole. Photo: NSW Police Force
casino nsw major police operation northern rivers crime northern rivers police nsw police force richmond police district wanted man
Lismore Northern Star

