Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Millane says his missing daughter was on a year-long trip that began in Peru. Picture: Getty
David Millane says his missing daughter was on a year-long trip that began in Peru. Picture: Getty
Travel

Grave fears for tourist missing in NZ

by Staff writer and wires
8th Dec 2018 10:17 AM

The father of a 22-year-old British tourist who has been missing in New Zealand for six days has made a tearful plea for help in the case but police say they now hold grave fears for her safety.

Grace Millane was last seen on Saturday evening in central Auckland.

She had been staying at a backpacker hostel and left some of her belongings there.

Her birthday was on Sunday but she didn't contact her family.

David Millane makes a tearful appeal for information on his daughter’s whereabouts. Picture: Getty
David Millane makes a tearful appeal for information on his daughter’s whereabouts. Picture: Getty

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said on Friday that police have now confirmed that Millane entered the City Life hotel with a male companion about 9.40pm on Saturday.

Beard said the man was a person of interest in the case, and they were conducting a scene examination at a unit in the hotel.

David Millane, a millionaire property developer, spoke to media on Friday after arriving in New Zealand.

"Grace is a lovely, outgoing, fun-loving, family-oriented daughter," he said.

"Grace has never been out of contact for this amount of time. She's usually in daily contact with either her mother, myself, her two brothers, or members of the family on social media."

Detective Inspector Scott Beard speaks to the media as a photo of missing British woman Grace Millane displays. Picture: Getty
Detective Inspector Scott Beard speaks to the media as a photo of missing British woman Grace Millane displays. Picture: Getty

Millane said his daughter was on a year-long trip abroad that began in Peru.

"She arrived here on the 20th of November, and has been bombarding us with numerous photographs and messages of her adventures," Millane said.

"We are all extremely upset, and it's very difficult at this time to fully describe the range of emotions we are going through."

Millane urged anybody who had seen or spoken to his daughter over the past week to contact police.

Beard said they have yet to find any evidence of foul play, and that the man they've spoken with was not in police custody.

A CCTV image shows Grace Millane in central Auckland, New Zealand. The image was captured on Saturday night, about 7.15pm and is the last known sighting of Millane, whose 22nd birthday was the next day. Picture: NZ Police via AP
A CCTV image shows Grace Millane in central Auckland, New Zealand. The image was captured on Saturday night, about 7.15pm and is the last known sighting of Millane, whose 22nd birthday was the next day. Picture: NZ Police via AP

He said they were waiting for the British banks to update them on when Grace Millane's credit cards were last used.

Beard said police have more than 20 staff working on the case and have been reviewing hours of surveillance camera footage from around the city, which has proved crucial in tracking Millane's movements.

"It has now been six days since Grace was last seen," Beard said.

"At this point, we hold grave fears for her safety."

british tourist new zealand tourist travel

Top Stories

    Doctors call for ban on cult's false 'healing'

    premium_icon Doctors call for ban on cult's false 'healing'

    News THE group's president says regulatory bodies must "clean up their act" to protect patients.

    Prominent CBD business hub gets a makeover

    premium_icon Prominent CBD business hub gets a makeover

    Business $1.5 million upgrade is part of the company's commitment to Lismore

    26 reports in 30 years but the river is still dirty

    premium_icon 26 reports in 30 years but the river is still dirty

    Environment The "inaction speaks volumes about the lack of genuine commitment"

    Watch out: Your illegal dumping is under surveillance

    premium_icon Watch out: Your illegal dumping is under surveillance

    Council News Surveillance aims to stop illegal waste dumping

    Local Partners