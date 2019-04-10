Police hold 'grave concerns' for missing Grafton toddler

NSW Police are urgently seeking public assistance to help locate a toddler missing from the Grafton area, and have expressed 'grave concerns' for the welfare of the 22-month-old.

An amber alert was issued on Wednesday afternoon after officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended an address on North St, Grafton to ascertain the welfare of 22-month-old Aria Jane Killiby and execute a Child Recovery Order issued due to extreme concerns for the child's welfare.

Officers searched the address but the child and her father, 24-year-old Leroy Killiby, were not located.

WELFARE CONCERNS: NSW Police have issued an amber alert for 22-month-old Aria Jane Killiby, who is missing. Her father, 24-year-old Leroy Killiby, is also missing. NSW Police

Coffs/Clarence Police District Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said as a result police now hold "grave concerns" for the welfare of the child.

Det Insp Jameson said those concerns were a result of their inquiries into the matter, the behaviour of Mr Killiby and the fact that he was aware of Family Court orders being issued and his failure to present the child to fulfil those orders.

"At this stage we believe they have left the Grafton area in the early hours of April 9 and travelled through rural areas into Queensland. At this stage we're liasing with our Queensland counterparts in an attempt to try and locate Mr Killiby," he said.

Det Insp Jameson said police were investigating comments on social media claiming to be from Mr Killiby, and urged him to make contact with police.

"I will say this, and I will encourage Mr Killiby, with the concerns that we have for his daughter and as a father we ask him that he go to the nearest police station and present himself to that police station, whether it be in NSW or Queensland, so that we can ascertain the safety of the child and act those Federal Court orders," Det Insp Jameson said.

NSW Police hold extreme concerns for the welfare of 22-month-old Aria Jane Killiby. NSW Police

Aria Killiby is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, blonde hair and brown eyes.

Leroy Killiby is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, of medium build, about 170cm-175cm tall, with brown hair and a brown beard. He has recently shaved one side of his head and tattooed the words 'Aria Jane' with a wasp motif.

NSW Police are seeking urgent public help in finding 24-year-old Leroy Killiby, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a fair complexion, of medium build, about 170cm-175cm tall, with brown hair and a brown beard. NSW Police

They are believed to be travelling in a red Jeep Cherokee, with Queensland registration plates 131-XDG.

Police are asking the public to be on alert and report any sightings of this man or car. He is known to frequent Tweed Heads and Queensland. Ring Triple Zero (000) to provide any information about this abduction.