Emergency declared after explosive find

by David Alexander
15th Jan 2019 3:59 PM

POLICE have declared an emergency in Kallangur after uncovering what is believed to be explosive material.

Polce made the declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act shortly after midday today after the execution of a search warrant at a residence.

They uncovered what is believed to be explosive material.

The scene is still being rendered safe, as the nature of the potentially volatile substances that were located are continuing to be assessed by the Explosives Ordinance Response Team.

A map showing the area declared as an emergency situation under the Public Safety and Preservation Act.
A map showing the area declared as an emergency situation under the Public Safety and Preservation Act.

A section of Coppin Street West and Gardner Street West are closed bordering the intersections of Archer and Cliff streets.

Investigations are continuing.

There is no further information available at this stage.

A man is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

