Man charged over Aussie gangster’s murder

POLICE in Greece have charged a man with the murder of former Australian gangster John Macris. Athens police announced overnight that a 30-year-old Bulgarian-Turkish man had been charged over the October 31 killing.

He was not named.

It is reported that police are still searching for the man's 35-year-old brother who is suspected of being an accomplice.

Macris, 46, was shot four times as he got into his car outside his house in the upscale Athens suburb of Glyfada.

He was on his way to the opening of an office belonging to his security company.

Police made no comment on whether the arrest had any connection to the investigation into the Athens car bomb attack on Australian bikie Amad Jay Malkoun.