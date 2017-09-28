37°
Police have a message for 'BMX Bandits'

There are big fines for riding your bike irresponsibly.
Will Hunter

AN ISSUE has been raised by Lismore shopkeepers about people riding pushbikes on the footpath in the CBD.

Richmond Local Area Command Facebook page said there have been several close calls recently with pedestrians almost being run over by pushbike riders.

"Nobody wants to see a child or elderly person being knocked down and someone being charged as a result.”

They have posted a list of fines that can (and will) be issued for "all you BMX Bandits reading this”.

Bicycle rider proceed through red traffic light $439.00

Bicycle rider not give way to pedestrian on crossing $439.00

Bicycle rider not give way to pedestrian in shared zone $110.00

Rider not wear approved bicycle helmet/fitted/fastened $330.00

Ride bicycle negligently $439.00

Ride bicycle without working warning device $110.00

Ride bicycle in dark without visible front white light $110.00

Ride bicycle in dark without visible rear red light $110.00

Ride bicycle in dark without visible rear red reflector $110.00

If you are riding your pushbike in the CBD or around the square do not ride on the footpath, and please put a helmet on! It may save you being stopped by police and receiving some very big fines.

