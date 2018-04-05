Menu
Police at Bluesfest 2018 at North Gate at Tyagarah in Byron Bay.
Police at Bluesfest 2018 at North Gate at Tyagarah in Byron Bay.
Crime

Police happy with 'good behaviour' at Bluesfest

Liana Turner
5th Apr 2018 4:20 PM

POLICE have welcomed the good behaviour of punters throughout Bluesfest.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Gary Cowan said there were few incidents throughout the five-day festival, which ended on Monday.

Insp Cowan said there were 71 drug detections and five people charged with trespassing after entering the festival without a ticket.

He said 153 people and 19 vehicles were searched, while one person was charged with resisting, hindering or assaulting police.

"Police were happy with how Bluesfest was run,” Insp Cowan said.

"We had no major incidents at all.”

Lismore Northern Star
