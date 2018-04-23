Police furious after catching 11 drink drivers in one week

Police are cracking down on irresponsible drivers on the Northern Rivers.

EVERY single police officer in the Tweed-Byron Police District has been tasked to a police blitz that will continue for another four weeks.

The district's Road Police Chief Inspector, Luke Arthurs, said his officers were catching drink drivers on a daily basis, despite repeated warnings.

He said drivers that chose to drink and drive would be caught as part of the state-wide Operation Merret.

"Local people can expect to see more general duty police assisting highway patrol police conducting roadside breath tests and drug testing,” Chief Insp Arthurs said.

"There will be more interactions with drivers and passengers looking at driver fatigue and safety reinforcement.”

In just one week, Tweed-Byron officers have caught 11 drink drivers, including three in the high range.

One of those was a 21-year-old man who flipped his car onto its roof just after 6am on Saturday. He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.160 and his licence was suspended.

At 1.45am on Saturday, a 32-year-old man was driving along a Tweed Heads street without his car's headlights on.

He tried to run away from police, but then changed his mind and returned to the scene, where he was breath tested and returned a reading of 0.117. Police also discovered the man had never held a driver's licence.

A Queensland man has been given a court date after he pulled up outside the Tweed Heads Police Station about 9.20am last Thursday.

He parked and then fell out of his car onto the road.

The 65-year-old was breath tested and returned a high range reading of 0.211. Police also found two folding knives in the front seat of his car.

He wasn't the only visitor to find himself in trouble with the law.

A Victorian man was stopped at a roadside breath test on Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay, about 1.40am on Friday where he gave a positive result. At the police station later, he returned a high range reading of 0.174 and his licence was suspended.

Shocked onlookers rang police when they watched a 62-year-old Ocean Shores man drive his car into another car and keep going along Brownell Drive at Byron Bay about 3pm last Wednesday.

A driver was able to stop the man in Marine Pde, Byron Bay.

Police arrived shortly after and the man was subjected to a roadside breath test which proved positive.

The man was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station and a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.314.

Chief Insp Arthurs said these cases were just the tip of the iceberg.

"In addition to all these people, police have charged and placed before the courts there has been countless more people issued for traffic tickets for offences of speeding, not wear seatbelt and using a mobile phone whist driving,” he said.

"We are warning all motorists that if you disobey the road rules you can expect police to detect and take action against you.

"Local police will continue to support the state-wide operation and that motorists can be expected to be breath and drug tested by any officer at any time.”