LIFE’S A BEACH: Fines handed out to wayward surfers

Police question out of town surfers at Pat Morton lookout as COVID-19 laws remain in place. Marc Stapelberg

MORE than $27,000 in fines have been issued in the Richmond Police District as surfers and beach goers from Queensland and Byron Bay continue to ignore the directives to exercise locally and not to travel to beaches outside of their local areas.

Police were out in force today checking on motorists and surfers at Pat Morton lookout in Lennox Head.

Surfers were warned they were in breach of directives to stay home if they weren't from the local area.

"We are still seeing significant impacts on our beach carparks," Richmond Police District detective chief inspector Cameron Lindsay said.

"A lot of the people who have received infringements have been from Coolongatta, Ocean Shores and Byron Bay areas," he said.

"They seem to be coming to these areas to enjoy these lovely beaches but at this stage that is not essential travel.

"And the message is do not come to these areas at this time."

He encouraged people to stay home and to only exercise in their local area.