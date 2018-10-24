Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A number of police vehicles are parked outside the home in Endeavour Hills where a 22-year-old woman was found dead last night. Picture: Joshua Fagan
A number of police vehicles are parked outside the home in Endeavour Hills where a 22-year-old woman was found dead last night. Picture: Joshua Fagan
Crime

Woman found dead in Melbourne unit

by Rohan Smith
24th Oct 2018 9:37 AM

A WOMAN is dead and a man has been arrested after police were called to a home in Endeavour Hills, in Melbournes southeast, about 9pm yesterday.

The woman, 22, has not been formally identified. A man, also 22, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later discharged into police custody.

He is expected to be questioned today but no charges have been laid.

The red brick home at Lachlan Drive has been taped off by police as forensic teams investigate.

Police have not released the cause of death but are expected to update the media later today.

More to come.

crime death home melbourne serious injuries women

Top Stories

    $55 million needed for Ballina's two biggest projects

    premium_icon $55 million needed for Ballina's two biggest projects

    Council News IT IS time to decide on a "wish list” for grant funding - so what projects will the council put forward as priorities?

    LAND WANTED: Can you give a koala a home?

    LAND WANTED: Can you give a koala a home?

    Environment The government wants your land

    Mentally ill woman not guilty of “lethal act”

    premium_icon Mentally ill woman not guilty of “lethal act”

    Crime Man's death had a 'devastating impact' on loved ones, court hears

    Security guard assaulted with a pair of boots

    Security guard assaulted with a pair of boots

    Crime The man was asked to leave a Ballina shopping centre

    Local Partners