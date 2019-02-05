Police find more than 120,000 child exploitation photos

More than 12,000 photos and videos of child exploitation material were discovered when police raided a South Mackay home.

MORE than 120,000 photos and videos of child exploitation material were discovered when police raided a South Mackay home.

Wesley Nathan Colby, 40, faced the District Court in Mackay yesterday on charges relating to the possession of child pornography showing pre-teen and young girls as well as sex acts on toddlers.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker told the court that when officers with search warrants arrived at Colby's home, where he lived with his parents, he "declared (to them) that child exploitation material would be found on his laptop and his computer".

He also admitted to police he had been downloading such material for about 12 months and would sometimes download and delete the images.

About a month before the police search, Colby purchased a subscription to specifically search and download child exploitation material.

During the raid, police also found one gram of methamphetamine. Ms Baker said Colby was motived to search for the material under the influence of the drug. The court heard that Colby had told police downloading the material was a "challenge" and it "thrilled" him to have something illegal.

Of the 128,149 images and 123 videos found in his possession, 1100 were deemed to be in a more serious category.

Defence barrister Bronwyn Hartigan said Colby had been an isolated child due to bullying, and had had children mock him and call him gay.

Ms Hartigan also said that Colby had been in only one serious relationship. This had ended in 2007.

"He has been depressed for many years. He took anti-depressants, that didn't work for him. He stopped taking them about 10 years ago," she said.

"In more recent times... he has self medicated with methamphetamine. What he has described is that put him in an altered state where he felt better (and) was lonely. He spent hours on end in his room, detached."

District Court Judge Julie Dick was frank as she told Colby he would serve a prison sentence.

"With that number of images, you are going into custody and although the majority are predominantly in the lowest category - all the categories are covered," Judge Dick said.

"When I say the lowest category, that category is still possession of child exploitation materials. A big aspect of the sentence is general deterrence, because if it were not for the demand there would not be a market for these sort of images.

"These are real children and someone is making money out of the sexualisation of these children."

Colby was sentenced to four years in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 12 months.