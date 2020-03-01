Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police find man’s drug stash on his bedside table

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
29th Feb 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 1st Mar 2020 12:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE went to a Berserker house for a violence offence, but ended up charging a residence for drug possession.

Curtis Brian Welsh, 30, pleaded guilty on February 19 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing marijuana and one of possessing a pipe.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police had attended an Eddington St home for a violence offence and discovered 4.12g of marijuana in clip seal bags and a glass water pipe on Welsh's bedside table.

Welsh was fined $850 and convictions were recorded.

possess dangerous drugs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus threat is close to home

        premium_icon Coronavirus threat is close to home

        News CONTACT tracing alert issued as infected woman went back to work at Australia Fair shopping centre on return from Iran.

        • 1st Mar 2020 12:00 PM
        Brown snake bites Northern Rivers woman

        premium_icon Brown snake bites Northern Rivers woman

        News A NORTHERN Rivers woman comes across one of Australia’s deadliest creatures while...

        Weird, wonderful animals of the Casino dog show

        premium_icon Weird, wonderful animals of the Casino dog show

        News ABOUT a thousand dogs of all shapes and sizes were being preened to perfection at...

        Driver’s miraculous escape, car collides with truck

        premium_icon Driver’s miraculous escape, car collides with truck

        News BALLINA Rd was closed eastbound after Saturday's crash in Lismore.